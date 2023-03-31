National Heritage Festival returns once more

The Australian Heritage Festival is back next month, providing more than 150 free and ticketed events across the state of New South Wales.

Running for over 50 years, the festival seeks to showcase the nation’s unique heritage through unmatched access to special events, exhibitions, tours, talks, workshops, open days, ceremonies, demonstrations and more.

“We are delighted to invite the community to join the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations,” says National Trust (NSW) CEO, Debbie Mills.

“This year’s theme ‘Shared Stories’ is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to join in, share their own stories and reflect on those stories that will shape the future for generations to come.

“We thank the many community groups, organisations and individuals who have taken the time to organise these unique Festival experiences so that people of all ages and backgrounds can engage in heritage right across NSW.”

The 2023 edition of the festival will hold events in both rural and metropolitan areas, with a third of the events calendar free events. The remainder of the events are either ticketed or charged via gold coin donation.

Registrations for event organisers are now open until 3 April. For the full program visit australianheritagefestival.org.au.