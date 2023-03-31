Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
nsw heritage festival
shareShare

National Heritage Festival returns once more

The Australian Heritage Festival is back next month, providing more than 150 free and ticketed events across the state of New South Wales.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

31 Mar 2023 1m read View Author

National-Heritage-Festival-returns-once-more-1732010584.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Australian Heritage Festival is back next month, providing more than 150 free and ticketed events across the state of New South Wales.

Running for over 50 years, the festival seeks to showcase the nation’s unique heritage through unmatched access to special events, exhibitions, tours, talks, workshops, open days, ceremonies, demonstrations and more.

“We are delighted to invite the community to join the Australian Heritage Festival celebrations,” says National Trust (NSW) CEO, Debbie Mills.

“This year’s theme ‘Shared Stories’ is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to join in, share their own stories and reflect on those stories that will shape the future for generations to come.

nsw heritage festival

“We thank the many community groups, organisations and individuals who have taken the time to organise these unique Festival experiences so that people of all ages and backgrounds can engage in heritage right across NSW.”

The 2023 edition of the festival will hold events in both rural and metropolitan areas, with a third of the events calendar free events. The remainder of the events are either ticketed or charged via gold coin donation.

Registrations for event organisers are now open until 3 April. For the full program visit australianheritagefestival.org.au.

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap