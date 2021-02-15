Logo
UPDATE: National Gallery of Victoria 2021 season set for March 26 opening
UPDATE: National Gallery of Victoria 2021 season set for March 26 opening

Australia’s largest annual design event will begin on March 26 and and will run to 5 April 2021 with over 300 exhibitions, tours, talks, films and workshops held around Melbourne.
NGV2.jpg

Yhonnie Scarce and Melbourne architecture studio Edition Office were the winners of the 2019 National Gallery of Victoria Architecture Commission for their scheme titled In Absence.

NGV-Pavillion.jpg

NGV Pavilion

National-Gallery-of-Victoria-announces-2021-season-1732010424.png

Curated around the central theme, ‘Design the world you want’, the premier design event will celebrate the critical role of local and international designers in responding to current issues and improving quality of life.

NGV’s annual architecture competition was also set to invite Australian architects and designers to propose a compelling architectural design for presentation in NGV International’s Grollo Equiset Garden.

This year, the Architecture Commission was to returns for its sixth iteration in 2021, with the winner going to be announced during Melbourne Design Week in March.

The shortlisted teams for 2021 are Aileen Sage Architects with Michaela Gleave; Common; MDF Architecture; Simulaa and Finding Infinity; and Taylor Knights and James Carey.

For more information, go to https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/melbourne-design-week/

Image: Supplied.

