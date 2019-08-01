National Climate Awards finalists revealed

National Climate Awards finalists revealedThe Cities Power Partnership has announced the finalists for its national climate awards.
The Cities Power Partnership has announced the finalists for its national climate awards.
The awards recognise the contribution of local governments towards addressing climate change, with this year’s entries coming from the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and community engagement and project financing.
“From Cool Roofs in new buildings supporting residents to live more comfortably and efficiently, to public on-street electric vehicle charging stations, Cities Power Partnership Awards finalists are leading the way with practical local climate solutions,” says David Craven, director of the Cities Power Partnership.
“These local champions are stepping up to the climate challenge in the face of continuing Federal climate inaction. It’s time to celebrate these unsung climate heroes in local government, who are helping their communities to drive down local greenhouse gas pollution.”
The winners will be announced at the Cities Power Partnership’s second birthday celebration on Thursday 29 August in Sydney.
Finalists
Renewable Energy Achievement
- ACT Government - Next Generation (Next Gen) Energy Storage Program
- Georges River Council (NSW) - Hydropanels at Hurstville Aquatic Centre
- Hawkesbury City Council (NSW) - City Solar Program
- Nambucca Shire Council (NSW) - Renewable Energy Action Plan
- City of Ryde (NSW) - Ryde Aquatic Leisure Centre Solar PV system
- Shoalhaven City Council (NSW) - Charging Ahead with Renewables
- Logan City Council (QLD) - 3x100KW Solar Systems
- Noosa Council (QLD) - Renewable Energy for Zero Emissions Noosa
- City of Warrnambool (VIC) - Green Warrnambool
Energy Efficiency Achievement
- ACT Government - Energy Efficiency Improvement Scheme
- City of Armadale, City of Gosnells and Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale (WA) - Cool Roofs project
- Waverley Council (NSW) – Building Futures Program
Sustainable Transport Achievement
- Moreland City Council (Vic) – Transition to Zero Emissions Fleet
- City of Canterbury Bankstown (NSW) – Charging Ahead at CB CIty
- City of Newcastle (NSW) – Smart Moves Newcastle Program
- Northern Beaches Council (NSW) – Move Northern Beaches Transport Strategy
- Randwick, Waverley and Woollahra Councils (NSW) - Public Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Community Engagement Achievement
- Augusta Margaret River Shire (WA) - Climate Action Summit
- City of Canning (WA) - #carbonoff: Opt in to Offset
- City of Port Phillip (VIC) - The Butterfly effect
- City of Sydney (NSW) - CitySwitch national green office program
Financing Innovation Award
- Blue Mountains City Council (NSW) - Carbon Revolving Reserve
Climate Change Champion
- Brendan Ling, Senior Environment Officer, Logan City Council (QLD)
- Adam Clarke, Program Coordinator City Innovation and Sustainability, City of Newcastle (NSW)
- Lisa Hall, Technical Officer Development & Environment, Nambucca Shire Council (NSW)
- Sam Kelley, Sustainability Projects and Reporting Officer Randwick City Council (NSW)
- Sustainability Team, Northern Beaches Council (NSW)
Ambassador Award
- Cr Pam Townshend, Shire President, Augusta Margaret River Shire (WA)
- Clr Tony Wellington, Mayor, Noosa Council (QLD)
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot