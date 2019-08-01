National Climate Awards finalists revealed

The Cities Power Partnership has announced the finalists for its national climate awards.

The awards recognise the contribution of local governments towards addressing climate change, with this year’s entries coming from the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and community engagement and project financing.

“From Cool Roofs in new buildings supporting residents to live more comfortably and efficiently, to public on-street electric vehicle charging stations, Cities Power Partnership Awards finalists are leading the way with practical local climate solutions,” says David Craven, director of the Cities Power Partnership.

“These local champions are stepping up to the climate challenge in the face of continuing Federal climate inaction. It’s time to celebrate these unsung climate heroes in local government, who are helping their communities to drive down local greenhouse gas pollution.”

The winners will be announced at the Cities Power Partnership’s second birthday celebration on Thursday 29 August in Sydney.

Finalists

Renewable Energy Achievement

ACT Government - Next Generation (Next Gen) Energy Storage Program

Georges River Council (NSW) - Hydropanels at Hurstville Aquatic Centre

Hawkesbury City Council (NSW) - City Solar Program

Nambucca Shire Council (NSW) - Renewable Energy Action Plan

City of Ryde (NSW) - Ryde Aquatic Leisure Centre Solar PV system

Shoalhaven City Council (NSW) - Charging Ahead with Renewables

Logan City Council (QLD) - 3x100KW Solar Systems

Noosa Council (QLD) - Renewable Energy for Zero Emissions Noosa

City of Warrnambool (VIC) - Green Warrnambool

Energy Efficiency Achievement

ACT Government - Energy Efficiency Improvement Scheme

City of Armadale, City of Gosnells and Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale (WA) - Cool Roofs project

Waverley Council (NSW) – Building Futures Program

Sustainable Transport Achievement

Moreland City Council (Vic) – Transition to Zero Emissions Fleet

City of Canterbury Bankstown (NSW) – Charging Ahead at CB CIty

City of Newcastle (NSW) – Smart Moves Newcastle Program

Northern Beaches Council (NSW) – Move Northern Beaches Transport Strategy

Randwick, Waverley and Woollahra Councils (NSW) - Public Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Community Engagement Achievement

Augusta Margaret River Shire (WA) - Climate Action Summit

City of Canning (WA) - #carbonoff: Opt in to Offset

City of Port Phillip (VIC) - The Butterfly effect

City of Sydney (NSW) - CitySwitch national green office program

Financing Innovation Award

Blue Mountains City Council (NSW) - Carbon Revolving Reserve

Climate Change Champion

Brendan Ling, Senior Environment Officer, Logan City Council (QLD)

Adam Clarke, Program Coordinator City Innovation and Sustainability, City of Newcastle (NSW)

Lisa Hall, Technical Officer Development & Environment, Nambucca Shire Council (NSW)

Sam Kelley, Sustainability Projects and Reporting Officer Randwick City Council (NSW)

Sustainability Team, Northern Beaches Council (NSW)

Ambassador Award