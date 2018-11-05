National Architecture Award winners announced

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the winners of the 2018 National Architecture Awards.

According to jury chair and former president Richard Kirk, the most impressive projects this year were those that established new design benchmarks and had the potential to lead to positive change in the built environment.

“For the jury, it was important that all the awarded projects implanted sustainability initiatives at a conceptual level, taking a holistic approach. It was impressive to see the growing sophisticated and ingenuity in this domain,” says Kirk.

Entries in Public Architecture and Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing were particularly strong this year, says Kirk, presenting “an array of formidable projects” that showed “great diversity, innovation and maturity”.

Full list of winners:

Commercial Architecture

International House by Tzannes. Photography by Ben Guthrie

The Harry Seidler Award – Barwon Water by GHDWoodhead (VIC)

Educational Architecture

The Daryl Jackson Award – New Academic Street, RMIT University by Lyons with NMBW Architecture Studio, Harrison and White, MvS Architects and Maddison Architects (VIC)

Enduring Architecture

National Award – Townsville Courts of Law – Edmund Sheppard Building by Hall, Phillips and Wilson Architects Pty Ltd (QLD)

Heritage



The Cadogan Song School by Palassis Architects. Photography by Andrew Pritchard

The Lachlan Macquarie Award – Joynton Avenue Creative Centre and Precinct by Peter Stutchbury Architecture in association with Design 5 – Architects for City of Sydney (NSW)

Interior Architecture

The Emil Sodersten Award – 75 Myrtle Street, Chippendale by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects (NSW)

International Architecture

The Jørn Utzon Award – Australian Embassy Bangkok by BVN (Thailand)

Public Architecture

The Sir Zelman Cowen Award – Bendigo Hospital by Silver Thomas Hanley with Bates Smart (VIC)

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

The Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award – Laneway House by Jon Jacka Architects (NSW)

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Cabbage Tree House by Peter Stutchbury Architecture. Photography by Michael Nicholson

The Robin Boyd Award – House on the Coast by Sean Godsell Architects (VIC)

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Frederick Romberg Award – 35 Spring Street by Bates Smart (VIC)

Small Project Architecture

The Nicholas Murcutt Award – krakani lumi by Taylor and Hinds Architects with the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania (TAS)

Sustainable Architecture



Barwon Water by GHDWoodhead. Photography by Trevor Mein

The David Oppenheim Award – Nightingale 1 by Breathe Architecture (VIC)

Urban Design

The Walter Burley Griffin Award – Darling Harbour Transformation by HASSELL/HASSELL + Populous (NSW)

