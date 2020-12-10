NSW picks 100 luminaries to improve the built environment

NSW has chosen 100 design experts to help improve the quality of the built environment across the state.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the new State Design Review Panel pool has been appointed to provide independent expert advice on State Significant development and infrastructure projects and precincts.

“The new State Design Review Panel will build on the great work of the pilot program launched in 2018, which guided the development of more than 100 public and private projects worth almost $9 billion,” Stokes says.

In an attempt at humour, Stokes also noted that, “NSW residents will also be relieved to note that the Treasurer Dom Perrottet has not been selected for the Design Review Panel.”

NSW Government Architect Abbie Galvin says the expanded panel will play a vital role in shaping the design of the State at a critical time.

“The unprecedented investment in infrastructure and the Government’s commitment to create greener places and great public spaces create an exciting climate for panel members to play a role,” says Galvin.

“It’s fantastic to see such a diverse panel with a wide range of skills and expertise, including six Aboriginal design and cultural experts who will help ensure Aboriginal culture and heritage are integral to the design of places in NSW.”

The panel is made up of 88 independent members with expertise across a range of areas including architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, Aboriginal and European heritage and sustainability, and 12 State Government design champions.

NSW SDRP Panel Members:

Adam Haddow

Amanda Roberts

Amanda Sturgeon

Andrew Cortese

Andrew Nimmo

Angelo Candalepas

Anita Panov

Anna Chauvel

Bianca Pineda

Bill Tsakalos

Carroll Go-Sam

Catherine Chatburn

Che Wall

Chi Melhem

Chris Major

Craig Kerslake

Daniele Hromek

David Logan

David Tickle

Diana Griffiths

Diane Jones

Digby Hall

Elizabeth Carpenter

Emili Fox

Esther Dickins

Fiona Young

Francoise Lane

Gabrielle Morrish

Garth Paterson

Geoffrey London

Grace Mortlock

Graham Jahn

Guy Sturt

Hannah Tribe

Helen Lochhead

Ingrid Mather

Jefa Greenaway

Jillian Comber

Jocelyn Jackson

Joe Agius

John Choi

Judy van Gelderen

Julie Lee

Kate Luckraft

Ken Maher

Kim Crestani

Laura Harding

Libby Gallagher

Liz Westgarth

Lucy Creagh

Malcolm Middleton

Marc Deuschle

Mark Tyrell

Maryam Gusheh

Matthew Bennett

Matthew Chan

Matthew Pullinger

Matthew Taylor

Michael Tawa

Michelle Cramer

Mungo Smith

Nathalie Ward

Nicole Leuning

Oi Choong

Paul Berkemeier

Paul Stoller

Paul Walter

Penny Collins

Penny Fuller

Peter Mould

Peter Phillips

Peter Poulet

Peter St Clair

Peter Titmuss

Peter Watts

Philip Pollard

Qianyi Lim

Richard Nugent

Rod Simpson

Roger Jasprizza

Sarah Varghese

Shaun Carter

Shelley Penn

Simon Kilbane

Sophie Dyring

Stephen Neille

Tamara Donnellan

Tony Caro

State Government Design Champions:

Wade Sutton

Anne Sutherland

Ben Hewett

Rebecca Wark

Sara Stace

Gareth Collins

Elisabeth Peet

Claire Beattie

David Burge

Philip Graus

Stephanie Barker

Joshua French

Caption: Architectus is working on the Art Gallery of NSW Expansion – Sydney Modern Project as Executive Architect in support of Pritzker prize-winning Japanese architectural and design firm SANAA. SANAA was awarded the project following a two-stage invitational design competition.

