The NSW Government is set to turbocharge housing-related infrastructure across the state with a $62.5 million funding boost.

The State Voluntary Planning Agreement (SVPA) program, established in 2010 under the then NSW Labor Government, uses developer contributions to deliver state and regional infrastructure in growing areas.

The latest round of the program will support projects in 12 local government areas across the Lower Hunter, Illawarra, North West and South West Growth Areas, Wollondilly and the Central Coast.

This important infrastructure will support up to 135,000 new homes forecast to be built across these areas over the coming decade.

The $62.5 million in grants to councils and state agencies will go towards building and repairing roads, improving stormwater drainage, building new parks, and improving local environments in growing communities.

Councils and state agencies from each area can now nominate projects for the Department of Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure (DPHI) to consider. Shortlisted projects will be assessed by an independent technical expert and reviewed by an internal DPHI review panel, with investment recommendations submitted to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces for approval.

Since the program’s launch, over $220 million in contributions have been collected from developers and invested in 30 state and regional infrastructure projects supporting more than 70,000 new homes.

Successful projects to receive funding include an upgrade of Richmond Road in Marsden Park and acquisition of land for a new fire station in Cessnock.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says, "When new homes are built, it is important that the infrastructure to support those new homes is also delivered.

“Under the previous government, the gap between homes and infrastructure, in too many cases, was far too long. That’s why the Minns Government has reformed infrastructure contributions and is using the $62.5 million in State Voluntary Planning Agreement grants to close the infrastructure gap.

“This program is helping us maintain a rolling pipeline of infrastructure that supports new homes and jobs where these funds are collected.

“It builds on our $2.2 billion NSW Budget Housing and Infrastructure Plan announced in the last Budget and on key planning reforms introduced to accelerate the delivery of much needed housing in places where people want to live”, he adds.

