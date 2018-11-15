NSW to get more play areas and more parkland says NSW government

The NSW minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts has announced a new inclusive play space in Sydney’s west, funded by a $1.5 million NSW Government grant.

Inspecting the site of the future play space in Parramatta Park, Roberts launched two new grants programs, totalling $10 million that will continue to help councils deliver greener and more inclusive spaces that everyone in NSW can enjoy.

“Today I’m delighted to announce that we will be supporting councils across NSW create better places for residents and visitors to play and relax, with $4 million in funding available to upgrade existing or create new play spaces across the state, as part of our Everyone Can Play in NSW initiative,” says Roberts.

“A further $6 million will be available to councils throughout Greater Sydney to green the city and help us reach our target of five million trees by 2030.”

Member for Parramatta, Dr Geoff Lee says that, “It will build the places our communities want and need - places that are a part of everyday life.”

“It will also help make our open spaces wonderful places to come and play and explore,” he says.

Commissioner of Open Space and Parklands, Fiona Morrison said green infrastructure, such as parks, trees and wetlands, makes our cities more connected, cooler and healthier places to live.

“Open space is one of our State's greatest assets. Our national parks, harbours, coastal walks, waterfront promenades, playgrounds and reserves are integral to the character and life of NSW,” says Morrison.