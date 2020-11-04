NSW to develop more parks in bayside suburbs

Park development in the Sydney bayside suburbs of Arncliffe and Banksia will be helped by a $88 million contribution from the NSW state government over the next 20 years.

Bayside Council also received $10 million from the NSW Government to improve three public spaces as part of the Precinct Support Scheme.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says NSW government’s Bayside West Special Infrastructure Contribution (SIC) plan will help deliver important community facilities including a new park earmarked for Arncliffe.

“Public spaces are vital to building a thriving community and this new park will provide locals with a fantastic place to relax and play,” says Stokes.

“This funding will ensure the community reaps the benefits of new development through new and upgraded infrastructure and public spaces.”

The Bayside West SIC and Precinct Support Scheme align with the Bayside West Precincts 2036 Plan which will guide development in the precincts over the next two decades by creating a well-connected vibrant community with thousands of new homes, jobs and great public spaces.

“The Government’s approach to precinct planning is about centring the planning system around people, places, public spaces and the environment in order to deliver great benefits for the people of NSW,” says Stokes.

