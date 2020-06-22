NSW to build 3 more schools, with more to come

Public school students in Blacktown, Wagga Wagga and Camden are set to have access to new state-of-the-art learning facilities, with three new schools approved being via the NSW government’s Planning System Acceleration Program.

The three primary schools to be built will cater for students from Kindergarten to Year 6.

The three new schools will be:

a $48 million public school for 1,000 students in Marsden Park, Blacktown;

a $36 million public school for 480 students at Estella Road, Wagga Wagga; and

a $43 million public school for 1,000 students in Catherine Field.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says construction will commence on all three schools within the next couple of months, creating almost 1000 construction jobs.

“We are committed to improving education standards right across NSW, and that includes providing new and improved environments for our students to learn in,” says Berejiklian.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says nine major school and university projects have had their assessments fast-tracked through the Planning System Acceleration Program in the past two months alone.

“These projects will not only deliver new and upgraded learning environments for more than 9,000 students in NSW, they will inject more than $625 million into local communities and create opportunities for 5,650 new jobs during construction,” says Stokes.

Image: Supplied