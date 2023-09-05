New data from property experts InfoTrack has revealed that Sydney’s north shore suburb of Mosman is Australia’s most searched suburb for property.

Tracking internet data from January 2023 until July, the suburb is often associated with prestige and grandeur, frequently the scene of new residential architecture builds and the enhancement of existing buildings and streetscapes.

InfoTrackGO Spokesperson Sandra Falzon says the suburb has long been a dream location to live for many Australians, given its coastal locale and opulent hospitality offerings, as well as proximity to the Sydney CBD.

“The InfoTrackGO site allows prospective buyers to take their research into their own hands by ordering Title Searches on specific properties, and suburb reports on areas they’re looking to buy,” she says.

“It means buyers are better informed about a suburb, the types of properties on offer, price ranges, and approved developments in the area.

“Buyers can also discover the history of a property, find out what types of renovations they might be able to carry out, and learn if a home sits in a flood zone or on contaminated land.”

NSW’s Mosman, Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills, Surry Hills, Austral, Eastwood, Ryde, Parramatta and Paddington locked out spots 1-9 on the top ten, with Brisbane’s Bulimba taking out tenth spot. Surfers Paradise, Melbourne’s Richmond and inner south-east Perth town Burswood were further down the list.

Falzon says that she expects general traffic numbers to increase in anticipation for ‘selling season’ in spring.

“We see New South Wales continues to be a hot property market with Sydney suburbs taking out the top 9 spots of more than 60 suburbs regularly searched on InfoTrackGO this year,” she says.

“Bulimba, in Brisbane’s inner south, was the only suburb outside of New South Wales to make the top 10.”

For more information, visit www.infotrack.com.au.

Image: Mosman House II by Tribe Architects.