NSW steams ahead with $25 billion infrastructure plan

The NSW Government’s fast-tracked planning program is leading the State’s post-pandemic recovery by injecting $25 billion into the NSW economy.

According to the state government, the Planning System Acceleration Program has already determined 90 major projects and planning proposals since April and in the next four weeks another 11 will be determined, and If approved, these could result in another $527 million worth of investment and the potential to create more than 1,400 jobs.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our lives and the economy and getting shovel-ready projects out the door to help NSW rebound from this crisis has been a critical priority.”

“Our focus now turns to a medium-term response, which will speed up and add greater certainty for more complex projects with longer timeframes of between six months and two years,” he says.

The projects selected for accelerated assessment in tranche six include:

Upgrade of the Fort Street Primary School

Rezoning in St Mary’s for 500 new homes that will have an economic benefit of $126 million and create 250 jobs

Rezoning in Appin for low density housing and environmental management of a biodiversity corridor, including 39 hectares protected for conservation

Construction of 18-storey mixed-use student accommodation near the University of Sydney for 488 students, contributing $62 million and creating 245 jobs

New Oran Park Town Centre in Camden, including dedicated public space, contributing $30 million and creating 60 jobs.

“If approved, these 11 projects will mean that we’ve fast-tracked determinations of more than 100 projects since the accelerated program began in April,” says Stokes.

Image: New Oran Park Town Centre in Camden / Supplied.