NSW spruiks new energy-saving homes in Sydney’s north-west

Planning and Housing Minister, Anthony Roberts, was in Marsden Park in Sydney’s north-west recently to cut the ribbon on a new, innovative display home on Stockland’s Elara housing estate.

“Marsden Park, part of Greater Sydney’s North West Growth Area, is becoming an increasingly popular place for people and businesses to call home,” says Roberts.

“Residents will benefit from thirteen brand new playing fields and more useable open space proposed for the area, and the new playing fields, public parks and the local centres will be easily accessible via new pathways and cycleways,” he said.

CEO of Rawson Group Matthew Ramaley says the new homes have a NatHERS rating of 7 Star Energy Rating and would be available for around $250,000 (excluding land).

“Our Energy Saver Range includes innovative homes aimed at the first homebuyer market and hits an affordable price point of circa $250,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an alfresco area,” he says.

“We are displaying the Aria 22 home with a 6kW solar system, which could take an average family off the grid,” he says.