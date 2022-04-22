The NSW Government has announced a ban on certain single-use plastic items in the state. The plastic ban is part of the Government’s plan to phase out single-use plastics and reduce the harmful impact these items have on our built environment.

Beginning 1 June 2022, the ban on specific plastic items will be introduced in a phased manner throughout the year, and will apply to all businesses, organisations and anyone holding an event for charitable, sporting, education or community purposes in NSW. Businesses will no longer be able to supply these items and customers will no longer be able to receive them.

Here are the 5 single-use plastic items that will be banned in NSW this year:

1. Lightweight plastic bags from 1 June

Lightweight plastic bags including those made from biodegradable plastics, compostable plastics or bioplastics will be officially banned across the state from 1 June. The ban doesn’t apply to barrier bags such as bin liners, nappy bags or dog poop bags, produce and deli bags, or bags used to contain medical waste.

Carry a reusable shopping bag whenever you go out.

Ask customers if they need a bag before providing one.

Avoid single use alternatives such as paper bags.

Reuse leftover delivery boxes.

For disposable alternatives, choose a sustainably sourced bag or one made from recycled paper.

2. Single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cutlery from 1 November

Single-use plastic straws, stirrers, swizzle sticks, cutlery, including forks, spoons, knives, sporks, splayds, chopsticks, and food picks are banned from 1 November. The ban also covers items made from biodegradable plastics, compostable plastics or bioplastics with some exemptions.

When buying takeaway food, say no to single-use cutlery. Carry reusables in your bag or take food back home or to the office to eat.

If you’re a business, provide customers with disposable items only on request. You could even charge extra for takeaway single-use items.

If customers dine in-store, provide them with reusable items made from metal, glass or ceramic.

Businesses needing disposable alternatives can look for compostable options in paper, wood or bamboo.

3. Single-use plastic bowls and plates from 1 November

Single-use plastic bowls and plates, including items made from biodegradable plastics, compostable plastics or bioplastics are banned from 1 November. Single-use plastic bowls designed to have a spill-proof lid, such as those used for takeaway soup, are exempted.

Encourage customers to bring their own clean plates, bowls or containers for takeaway food.

Consider reusable bowls or plates for customers dining in-store.

For events, ask catering or hire companies to supply reusable plates and bowls.

Always consider reusable alternatives before purchasing disposable paper plates.

4. Expanded polystyrene food service items from 1 November

All expanded polystyrene food service items such as clamshells, cups, plates and bowls will be banned in NSW from 1 November.

For customers dining in-store, consider reusable containers, cups, plates or bowls made from glass, metal, ceramic or reusable plastic.

If your business still needs disposable alternatives, consider sustainably sourced paper, sugarcane pulp (bagasse), wood or bamboo. Make sure that alternatives are not made from or do not contain compostable plastic and are certified food-safe.

5. Single-use plastic cotton buds and microbeads in personal care products from 1 November

Single-use plastic cotton buds and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads, such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner, hair dyes and toothpaste will be banned from 1 November.

Look for reusable silicone ear buds that you can clean and use again.

Many manufacturers have been phasing out microbeads in personal care products for some time. If in doubt, check the label or ask suppliers for proof that products don’t contain microbeads smaller than 5mm in width.

Ban on compostable plastic alternatives explained

Most items made from compostable plastic and bioplastics can’t be recycled at the same facilities. They don’t biodegrade unless they’re treated in a commercial composting facility. If compostable plastics or bioplastics end up in landfill or as litter in the environment, they won’t break down, creating a problem similar to conventional plastic.

Supplying compostable plastic and bioplastic straws, cutlery, stirrers, bowls and plates is not allowed under the NSW ban, even if they’re labelled plastic-free.

