NSW set to finally ‘fix’ Pyrmont

NSW has released its ‘final’ strategy for the inner-city iconic suburbs of Pyrmont and Ultimo that envisages a global entertainment and cultural hub with enhanced streetscapes, parklands and more open space.

NSW minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “Striking a balance in planning is never easy and the unique geography and history of Pyrmont’s settlement pattern provided a particular challenge. Our fundamental task was to encourage economic development while enlivening the peninsula, boosting jobs and providing for more quality public open spaces for everyone to enjoy.

“Our plan will unlock public access to Sydney’s foreshore from Blackwattle Bay to Woollomooloo Bay since the 1800s.”

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of public space and this strategy provides hectares more open space, uninterrupted foreshore and plenty of community infrastructure to support new and existing development,” he says.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet noted that “Pyrmont is the real gem of Sydney and for too long its potential has been overlooked and underutilised.”

“This strategy will boost the economy and at the same time ensure we improve the area and build a gateway from the western harbour, through Barangaroo and the CBD, all the way to the Opera House,” he says.

Details of the final strategy include:

Blackwattle Bay

A new active transport link from Blackwattle Bay to the Fish Market Light Rail Station

Building heights limited to 120m – 156m

‘Low-line’ beneath the Anzac Bridge pylons and Western Distributor overpass, including a ribbon of public, recreational space

Wentworth Park

Facilitate the return of the Wentworth Park greyhound track land and the temporary pop up school once their terms expire as newly activated, publicly accessible open space as part of a larger and enhanced parkland

A working group with government agencies and stakeholders to be established to assist in identifying a suitable alternate site for greyhound racing

Harbourside

Publicly accessible open space on rooftop areas

Protection of sunlight on the harbour foreshore

Building heights below 170m

The Star

A 110m tower on the northern end, on the condition it is a six-star hotel (maximum height of 60 metres to remain in place for any other development type)

Tower on southern end of site maximum 140m

Improved public spaces ie landscaping, increase in tree canopy

Reduced street parking and relocated tourist bus lay overs on site

Fund upgrades in surrounding public spaces, including improved landscaping, additional greenery, increase in tree canopy and upgrade to public seating and congregation spaces

Image: https://www.corelogic.com.au/news/sale-143-harris-street-pyrmont-shows-continued-strength-commercial-market