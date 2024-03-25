Community feedback in regards to the use of synthetic turf on NSW playing fields has been invited by the Minns Government as it looks to roll out a state-wide policy that will increase use of outdoor facilities.

The initial guidelines have been developed alongside councils, stakeholders and industry after two studies were undertaken by the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer and NSW Government that evaluated the use and impacts of synthetic turf.

The government says it believes the guidelines will prove useful to local councils, giving planners, landscape architects and sports field managers the information required to achieve outstanding community outcomes.

“We’re seeing a growing demand for sports fields and ovals in our communities, and we want to provide people with access to public spaces all year round in a range of climates,” says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully.

“Given the conversations around potential impacts of synthetic turf, these guidelines provide councils, sports clubs and local decision-makers with research-backed information to make the best decisions for their communities.

“We’re confident that these draft guidelines will give decision-makers the information necessary to ensure that their choices align with the values and aspirations of their local communities. This is all about embracing modern innovation methods in our public open spaces.”

A 6-week public exhibition period will commence from now until Monday 29 April. Councils and the public can submit their feedback here.