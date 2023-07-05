New South Wales’ first artificial surf park is on course for a 2024 opening, with Urbnsurf teaming up with ClarkeHopkinsClarke and Oculus to deliver the Sydney Olympic Park project.

In the works since 2016, the 3,2-hectare theme park will comprise an artificial surf lagoon and adjacent events space, 20-metre leisure pool, an eight-metre kids pool and skate park. Urbnsurf anticipates approximately 1,000 visitors will frequent the park each day once it opens.

It will be the second Urbnsurf offering, following on from its hugely successful park located at Tullamarine near Melbourne Airport in 2020. The company’s innovative Wavegarden Cove technology makes high quality waves able to be increased or decreased in size depending on the abilities of surfers.

The north-south orientation of the lagoon capitalises on wind conditions, with LED lighting paving the way for night surfing. ClarkeHopkinsClarke have designed the park to integrate amongst Sydney Olympic Park’s sustainability measures, with renewable energy and water saving systems to be utilised throughout.

Oculus has designed the entire public domain for the park, which includes the entry plaza, events spaces, children’s play areas, terraced viewing and passive spaces, and an outdoor lounge. The design is mindful of the nearby Haslams Creek wetland reserve, which surrounds the site.

Urbnsurf hopes to create a cultural institution that will host a number of events, which includes amateur and professional surfing competitions, music, art, film, food and drinking festivals. A beach club, restaurant, bar and cafe have all been designed by ClarkeHopkinsClarke to enhance user experience.

The theme park has recently announced that Applejack Hospitality will open three food and drink venues at the park, which will see them become the tenants of the rooftop terrace, waterfront bar and cafe, and a kiosk. The hospitality group is renowned in the harbour city for Rafi in North Sydney and Forrester’s in Surry Hills.

“Our goal is to create a dining experience that’s just as memorable as the waves,” says Applejack Culinary Director Patrick Friesen in an interview with Good Food.

“We’re committed to offering our guests something truly special that captures the essence of the surf culture, while maintaining our Applejack restaurant standard.”

Images: Urbnsurf