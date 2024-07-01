Two viewing platforms designed for Country, the adaptive reuse of a Federation-style house into a contemporary office building, a new hotel in the CBD that has heritage renewal at its core, and an education building with a mass timber structure, were some of the projects that took home top honours at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards announced last week in Sydney.

The winning projects not only provide a window into the changing built environment of contemporary Australia but also show a pathway forward for sustainable and heritage buildings. Designs with a deep connection to context and an intrinsic consideration of culture and Country were also spotlighted at the event.

The 82 winners and commendations were chosen by a jury of industry experts from a shortlist of more than 126 of New South Wales’ leading architectural projects. The state awards drew a total of 247 entries.

“We see the public interest advanced in the continued rise of projects that seek to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions of our buildings; requiring less energy to produce, fewer resources to extract, employing both timeless proven passive or active environmental systems,” Chair of chairs, Tim Horton, architect and commissioner, Land and Environment Court, says.

“In all of the awarded projects we see a profound contribution to the public good and the public interest; mediating between private interests and the public domain – not only in the carefully porous physical relationship between public and private land, but in how projects have sought to recognise the place, memory and experience of aboriginal people on those sites,” Horton says.

Adam Haddow, chapter president and national president elect of the Royal Australian Institute of Architects said, “Design makes our lives better. Architects design to make our lives better. This year’s NSW Architecture Awards represent the very best, and excitedly focus on community, culture, reuse, and adaptation.”

“Great architecture can both elevate the soul and deliver a more resilient future. Sustainability and housing are the two biggest challenges of our age. Architects are best placed to help society find common ground, so that the environment is protected, and the lives of our communities are celebrated. This year’s awarded projects help show how great the future is,” he says.

2024 NSW Architecture Awards – Winners

Project Name | Practice Name | Type of Award | Traditional Owners

Category: Colorbond® Award for Steel in Architecture

Rosedale House | Scale Architecture | Yuin Country

Category: Commercial Architecture

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award | Gadigal and Birrabirragal Country of the Eora Nation.

The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates | Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous | Award | The Gadigal & Bidjigal People

Goodhope | Those Architects | Commendation | Sits on the traditional and rightful lands of the Gadigal Peoples of the Eora Nation

Blue & William | Woods Bagot | Commendation | Cammeraygal

Category: Educational Architecture

St. Patrick's College: Scientia Building | BVN | The William E Kemp Award | The Wangal clan of the Darug People

Darlington Public School | fjcstudio | Award | Gadi People of the Eora Nation

Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus | Commendation | Dharug Country

Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with Architectus and CO.OP Studio | Commendation | Darug

Hilltops Young High School Library | Hayball | Commendation | Burrowmunditory clan of Wiradjuri Nation

St Patrick's Primary School Lochinvar | SHAC | Commendation | The Wonnarua People are the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land where the project is located.

Category: Enduring Architecture Award

Glass House | Ruth and Bill Lucas | Enduring Architecture Award | Cammeraygal People

Category: Heritage

The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates | The Greenway Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

The Glass House | Cracknell & Lonergan Architects | Conservation Award | Cammeraygal People

Redfern Station | DesignInc | Creative Adaptation Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

119 Redfern St | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney | Creative Adaptation Commendation | Gadi People

Parramatta Town Hall | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects | Conservation Commendation | Dharug People of the Dharug Nation

The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous | Creative Adaptation Commendation | The Gadigal & Bidjigal People

Parramatta North, Western Sydney Startup Hub | TKD Architects | Creative Adaptation Commendation | Burramattagal People, a clan of the Dharug

Category: Interior Architecture

477 Pitt St | Wardle | The John Verge Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with CO.OP Studio | Award | Darug

Lee House | Candalepas Associates | Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Transurban | Bates Smart | Commendation | Gadigal People of Eora Nation

Michael Kirby Building | Hassell | Commendation | Wallumattagal Clan of the Dharug Nation

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Commendation | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation

Category: NSW Medallion

North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service | NSW Medallion | The Gai-mariagal People

Category: Public Architecture

Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall | The Sulman Medal | The Dharug People

Powerhouse Castle Hill | lahznimmo architects | Award | Bidjigal People of Darug Nation

South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture | Award | Yuin-Monaro Nations

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects | Award | Gayamaygal People

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI and NBRS | Commendation | Gweagal clan of the Dharawal People

Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Redfern Station | DesignInc | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Category: Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Aru House | Curious Practice | The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal People

Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects | Award | Gundungarra and Dharug People

Lee House | Candalepas Associates | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Arcadia | Plus Minus Design | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Bayview Tree House | Woodward Architects | Award | The Garigal / Caregal People of the Eora Nation

House in Surry Hills | Architect George | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

House in Lilyfield | Charmaine Pang Architect | Commendation | Wangal People of the Eora Nation

Vessel | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects | Commendation | Traditionally the land of the Cadigal People (area was known as Carrageen or Kurragheen).

Bellevue Hill House | Tribe Studio Architects | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Category: Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Maitland Bay House | Studio Bright | Wilkinson Award | Kuringgai / Darkinjung

Clifton House | Anthony Gill Architects | Award | Gadigal, Bidiagal and Birrabirragal People

Blok Belongil | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters | Award | Arakwal People of the Bunjalung Nation

Shed House | Breakspear Architects | Award | Wangal, Bedigal and Kameygal People of the Eora Nation

Kidman Lane | Plus Minus Design | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Shiplap House | Chenchow Little | Commendation | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation

Little Young Street 4A &4B | David Langston-Jones | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Fish River House | Incidental Architecture | Commendation | Gundungurra People of the Wiradjuri Nation

Irrawaddy | Incidental Architecture | Commendation | Cammeraygal People

Category: Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Iglu Mascot | Bates Smart | The Aaron Bolot Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Horizon Apartments | CKDS Architecture and Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects | Award | Awabakal and Worimi People

Maggie Street | Curious Practice | Award | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal People

Huntington | SJB | Award | Awabakal and Worimi

Botany Road | Candalepas Associates | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

The Surry | Candalepas Associates | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Ziggy’s Villas | Harley Graham Architects | Commendation | Bundjalung

Nightingale Marrickville | SJB | Commendation | Cadigal

Category: Small Project Architecture

North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service | The Robert Woodward Award | The Gai-mariagal People

Hurlstone Memorial Reserve Community Centre | Sam Crawford Architects | Award | Wan

Bobbin Head Amenities | Aileen Sage | Commendation | Garigal Country

Category: Sustainable

Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus | The Milo Dunphy Award | Dharug Country

Pocket Passiv | Anderson Architecture | Award | Gadigal

Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture | Award | Worimi

Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Award | Gadigal and Birrabirragal Country of the Eora Nation.

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects | Commendation | Gayamaygal People

Fun House | ASA | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI and NBRS | Commendation | Gweagal clan of the Dharawal People

Category: Urban Design

Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture with ASPECT Studios | The Lloyd Rees Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall | Award | Dharug People

Charles Street Square | lahznimmo architects with SMM | Award | Burramatagal People of the Darug Nation

Redfern Station | DesignInc | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Transport Access Program - Tranche 3 | Transport for NSW Urban Design (Public Transport & Precincts) | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Category: EmAGN Project Award

Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Mavis Terrace | Pasqual Architects | Wangal

Category:

Emerging Architect Prize: Jennifer McMaster | TRIAS

Lord Mayor's Prize: Redfern Station | DesignInc | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation

Premier's Prize: Nightingale Marrickville | SJB | Cadigal

Blacket Prize: South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture | Yuin-Monaro Nations