NSW’s best designs celebrated at 2024 AIA state architecture awardsThe winning projects not only provide a window into the changing built environment of contemporary Australia but also show a pathway forward for sustainable and heritage buildings.
Two viewing platforms designed for Country, the adaptive reuse of a Federation-style house into a contemporary office building, a new hotel in the CBD that has heritage renewal at its core, and an education building with a mass timber structure, were some of the projects that took home top honours at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards announced last week in Sydney.
The winning projects not only provide a window into the changing built environment of contemporary Australia but also show a pathway forward for sustainable and heritage buildings. Designs with a deep connection to context and an intrinsic consideration of culture and Country were also spotlighted at the event.
The 82 winners and commendations were chosen by a jury of industry experts from a shortlist of more than 126 of New South Wales’ leading architectural projects. The state awards drew a total of 247 entries.
“We see the public interest advanced in the continued rise of projects that seek to reduce the total greenhouse gas emissions of our buildings; requiring less energy to produce, fewer resources to extract, employing both timeless proven passive or active environmental systems,” Chair of chairs, Tim Horton, architect and commissioner, Land and Environment Court, says.
“In all of the awarded projects we see a profound contribution to the public good and the public interest; mediating between private interests and the public domain – not only in the carefully porous physical relationship between public and private land, but in how projects have sought to recognise the place, memory and experience of aboriginal people on those sites,” Horton says.
Adam Haddow, chapter president and national president elect of the Royal Australian Institute of Architects said, “Design makes our lives better. Architects design to make our lives better. This year’s NSW Architecture Awards represent the very best, and excitedly focus on community, culture, reuse, and adaptation.”
“Great architecture can both elevate the soul and deliver a more resilient future. Sustainability and housing are the two biggest challenges of our age. Architects are best placed to help society find common ground, so that the environment is protected, and the lives of our communities are celebrated. This year’s awarded projects help show how great the future is,” he says.
2024 NSW Architecture Awards – Winners
Project Name | Practice Name | Type of Award | Traditional Owners
Category: Colorbond® Award for Steel in Architecture
Rosedale House | Scale Architecture | Yuin Country
Category: Commercial Architecture
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | The Sir Arthur G Stephenson Award | Gadigal and Birrabirragal Country of the Eora Nation.
The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates | Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous | Award | The Gadigal & Bidjigal People
Goodhope | Those Architects | Commendation | Sits on the traditional and rightful lands of the Gadigal Peoples of the Eora Nation
Blue & William | Woods Bagot | Commendation | Cammeraygal
Category: Educational Architecture
St. Patrick's College: Scientia Building | BVN | The William E Kemp Award | The Wangal clan of the Darug People
Darlington Public School | fjcstudio | Award | Gadi People of the Eora Nation
Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus | Commendation | Dharug Country
Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with Architectus and CO.OP Studio | Commendation | Darug
Hilltops Young High School Library | Hayball | Commendation | Burrowmunditory clan of Wiradjuri Nation
St Patrick's Primary School Lochinvar | SHAC | Commendation | The Wonnarua People are the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land where the project is located.
Category: Enduring Architecture Award
Glass House | Ruth and Bill Lucas | Enduring Architecture Award | Cammeraygal People
Category: Heritage
The Porter House Hotel | Candalepas Associates | The Greenway Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
The Glass House | Cracknell & Lonergan Architects | Conservation Award | Cammeraygal People
Redfern Station | DesignInc | Creative Adaptation Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
119 Redfern St | Aileen Sage, Djinjama, Jean Rice, Dr Noni Boyd and the City of Sydney | Creative Adaptation Commendation | Gadi People
Parramatta Town Hall | DesignInc Sydney, Lacoste+Stevenson, Manuelle Gautrand Architecture and TKD Architects | Conservation Commendation | Dharug People of the Dharug Nation
The Sydney Swans HQ at the Royal Hall of Industries | Populous | Creative Adaptation Commendation | The Gadigal & Bidjigal People
Parramatta North, Western Sydney Startup Hub | TKD Architects | Creative Adaptation Commendation | Burramattagal People, a clan of the Dharug
Category: Interior Architecture
477 Pitt St | Wardle | The John Verge Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub (BEST) | ARM Architecture with CO.OP Studio | Award | Darug
Lee House | Candalepas Associates | Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Transurban | Bates Smart | Commendation | Gadigal People of Eora Nation
Michael Kirby Building | Hassell | Commendation | Wallumattagal Clan of the Dharug Nation
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Commendation | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation
Category: NSW Medallion
North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service | NSW Medallion | The Gai-mariagal People
Category: Public Architecture
Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall | The Sulman Medal | The Dharug People
Powerhouse Castle Hill | lahznimmo architects | Award | Bidjigal People of Darug Nation
South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture | Award | Yuin-Monaro Nations
Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects | Award | Gayamaygal People
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI and NBRS | Commendation | Gweagal clan of the Dharawal People
Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Redfern Station | DesignInc | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Category: Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Aru House | Curious Practice | The Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal People
Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Blue Mountains House | Anthony Gill Architects | Award | Gundungarra and Dharug People
Lee House | Candalepas Associates | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Arcadia | Plus Minus Design | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Bayview Tree House | Woodward Architects | Award | The Garigal / Caregal People of the Eora Nation
House in Surry Hills | Architect George | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
House in Lilyfield | Charmaine Pang Architect | Commendation | Wangal People of the Eora Nation
Vessel | Madeleine Blanchfield Architects | Commendation | Traditionally the land of the Cadigal People (area was known as Carrageen or Kurragheen).
Bellevue Hill House | Tribe Studio Architects | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Category: Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Maitland Bay House | Studio Bright | Wilkinson Award | Kuringgai / Darkinjung
Clifton House | Anthony Gill Architects | Award | Gadigal, Bidiagal and Birrabirragal People
Blok Belongil | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters | Award | Arakwal People of the Bunjalung Nation
Shed House | Breakspear Architects | Award | Wangal, Bedigal and Kameygal People of the Eora Nation
Kidman Lane | Plus Minus Design | Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Shiplap House | Chenchow Little | Commendation | Gadigal and Birrabirragal People of the Eora Nation
Little Young Street 4A &4B | David Langston-Jones | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Fish River House | Incidental Architecture | Commendation | Gundungurra People of the Wiradjuri Nation
Irrawaddy | Incidental Architecture | Commendation | Cammeraygal People
Category: Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
Iglu Mascot | Bates Smart | The Aaron Bolot Award | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Horizon Apartments | CKDS Architecture and Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects | Award | Awabakal and Worimi People
Maggie Street | Curious Practice | Award | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal People
Huntington | SJB | Award | Awabakal and Worimi
Botany Road | Candalepas Associates | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
The Surry | Candalepas Associates | Commendation | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Ziggy’s Villas | Harley Graham Architects | Commendation | Bundjalung
Nightingale Marrickville | SJB | Commendation | Cadigal
Category: Small Project Architecture
North Head Viewing Platforms | CHROFI and Bangawarra with National Parks and Wildlife Service | The Robert Woodward Award | The Gai-mariagal People
Hurlstone Memorial Reserve Community Centre | Sam Crawford Architects | Award | Wan
Bobbin Head Amenities | Aileen Sage | Commendation | Garigal Country
Category: Sustainable
Barker College Maths and Student Hub | Architectus | The Milo Dunphy Award | Dharug Country
Pocket Passiv | Anderson Architecture | Award | Gadigal
Olive Tree House | Bastian Architecture | Award | Worimi
Campbell House Private Office | Tonkin Zulaikha Greer | Award | Gadigal and Birrabirragal Country of the Eora Nation.
Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club | Adriano Pupilli Architects | Commendation | Gayamaygal People
Fun House | ASA | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland | CHROFI and NBRS | Commendation | Gweagal clan of the Dharawal People
Category: Urban Design
Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium) | Cox Architecture with ASPECT Studios | The Lloyd Rees Award | The Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Parramatta Aquatic Centre | Grimshaw and Andrew Burges Architects with McGregor Coxall | Award | Dharug People
Charles Street Square | lahznimmo architects with SMM | Award | Burramatagal People of the Darug Nation
Redfern Station | DesignInc | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Transport Access Program - Tranche 3 | Transport for NSW Urban Design (Public Transport & Precincts) | Commendation | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Category: EmAGN Project Award
Terrace House Mirage | Alcami Architecture | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Mavis Terrace | Pasqual Architects | Wangal
Category:
Emerging Architect Prize: Jennifer McMaster | TRIAS
Lord Mayor's Prize: Redfern Station | DesignInc | Gadigal People of the Eora Nation
Premier's Prize: Nightingale Marrickville | SJB | Cadigal
Blacket Prize: South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) | Sibling Architecture | Yuin-Monaro Nations
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?