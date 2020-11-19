NSW releases new guidelines to help Aboriginal communities achieve better outcomes from their land

Department of Planning, Industry and Environment executive director of Local Government and Economic Policy Luke Walton says the Aboriginal Land State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) Guideline is based on a framework used by Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council on the Central Coast and will help 120 Local NSW Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs) get better use out of their land.

“Darkinjung is the largest non-Government landholder on the Central Coast with 3,700 hectares of land. Their new planning framework has been successful in helping them progress planning proposals through the system for residential development, employment lands and conservation plans,” says Walton.

“The new guideline will help to unlock opportunities for LALCs so they can deliver economic and community benefits from their lands for future generations.”

“The measures align the planning system more sympathetically with the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, stimulating improved governance, empowerment, strategic planning and more efficient land use,” he says.

The new Guideline will provide tools and assistance to LALCs by outlining:

• The process for having land included in the Aboriginal Land SEPP;

• The process for having a Development Delivery Plan prepared;

• Guidance to assist LALCs to determine whether the Aboriginal Land SEPP is the most

appropriate development pathway; and

• Planning support to help LALCs navigate the planning system.

Image: https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/Policy-and-Legislation/Aboriginal-land-use-planning