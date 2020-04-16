NSW pushes reforms to councils and developers to turbo-charge construction jobs

The NSW Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes has announced the appointment of Productivity Commissioner Peter Achterstraat in order to undertake a review of the current contributions and provide recommendations for a new system by the end of the year.

“The number one issue I hear from industry is that we need a more transparent and certain contributions system where everyone is clear about who pays for what,” says Stokes.

“Contributions reform has been stuck in the too-hard basket for too long, but we are committed to working with industry to deliver true change.”

“Our pathway forward includes a mix of quick wins and longer-term reforms, which will ensure NSW remains the economic powerhouse of Australia,” he says.

Stokes says $70 million will also be invested to co-fund vital new community infrastructure in the high-growth areas of North West Sydney where thousands of new houses are being built.

“Our population is growing, and we need to make sure that where we’re unlocking housing supply, we’re also facilitating the delivery of vital community infrastructure, so people are moving in to connected and vibrant communities,” says Stokes.

“I also want to work with councils to help them spend money they already have to stimulate their local economy, create more jobs and great public spaces.”

A series of more immediate changes will also be released for public comment, including measures to require councils to publish how much they have collected in developer levies and where they have been spent, new guidelines related to the State’s Special Infrastructure Contributions, options to simplify and shorten the process for reviewing s7.11 local contributions plans, and proposed changes to s7.12 levies and voluntary planning agreements.

Image: Bay State Banner