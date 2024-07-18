The NSW Government has launched an international pattern book design competition allowing architects and architecture students from around the world to design the future face of Sydney and NSW while speeding up the delivery of new homes.

Housing remains the single biggest cost of living pressure people across NSW are facing with a recent NSW Productivity Commission report finding that Sydney is losing twice as many young people as it is gaining, putting us at risk of becoming a city with no grandchildren.

This once in a generation opportunity to confront the housing crisis will mean the winning designs used by developers will have access to an accelerated approval pathway.

The accelerated pathway will allow builders to have homes approved and built faster, providing homes to those who need them sooner.

The competition jury will be chaired by the NSW Government Architect Abbie Galvin and is endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects.

The jury is looking for designs which are liveable, buildable, replicable, cost effective, sustainable and that meet the needs of the industry and local communities.

Highlighting the NSW Government’s commitment to this Pattern Book, final designs will initially be built by the government on five sites provided by Homes NSW, Landcom and Sydney Olympic Park.

This will allow people across New South Wales to see the physical homes contained in the patten book while providing winning architects with the opportunity to see their designs in built form.

NSW Premier Chris Minns says “This competition provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for Australia and the world’s best architects to play a central role in addressing the housing crisis our state is facing.

“Pattern books have been used in NSW by architects and builders since the 19th century, and we’re committed to using these new designs to deliver more homes faster for those who need them”.

“These designs will offer ease of approvals for builders while delivering quality homes that shape our city’s future.”

“Our planning reforms to low- and mid-rise housing are fundamental to the Pattern Book competition and will provide diversity of housing for our diverse community.

“Anyone who uses one of the pre-approved designs will have access to a faster development assessment pathway which will save builders, developers and homeowners time and money,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“Design competitions provide us the privilege of hearing from the deep and diverse talent in the design industry. We look forward to seeing the creativity and skills of architects from around the world contribute innovative designs for the Pattern Book and have the opportunity for these designs to be built as demonstration projects,” says Government Architect NSW Abbie Galvin.

Details of the competition:

• The EOI will run from 2 July 2024 to 9 August 2024

• All EOI entrants must nominate participation in either the professional or student category

• Entrants can select either one or both competition housing typologies: terrace

houses (2-storey) and mid-rise apartments (3-6 Storeys)

• EOI entrants are free to submit an EOI for both typology categories but cannot be

shortlisted in more than one category for Stage 2 (if successful).

• A jury will shortlist up to 15 professionals and 6 students (from EOI submissions) for participation in Stage 2 of the competition.

To enter, click here.

Image: Darlington Brickworks, Chippendale, NSW