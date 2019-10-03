NSW government wants public comments on stadium rebuild

The NSW government is inviting the public to have its say on Infrastructure NSW’s controversial proposed $810 million Stadium Australia redevelopment at Sydney Olympic Park.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment says it is keen to hear the community’s views on the State Significant Development application, which includes:

Reconfiguring the playing field from an oval to a rectangular shape;

Redeveloping the lower and middle seating to increase the steepness of the seating bowl to provide better view;

Reducing capacity to from 83,500 to 70,000 (plus 20,000 persons for concerts);

Replacing the northern and southern sections of roof and extending the existing eastern and western sections of the roof;

Demolishing portions of the northern and southern façades to provide new entrances at these ends, including new façade and double height concourse;

Upgrading concession areas, bathrooms, team facilities, member and corporate facilities, press and broadcast facilities, and back house areas;

Providing two new advertisement signs, one each at the northern and southern facades;

Establishing a temporary construction compound, which would include the removal of four trees.

Executive director, Compliance, Industry and Key Sites, Anthea Sargeant, said the local community always has an opportunity to share their views.

“Community consultation is an integral part of the planning process and the applicant will have to respond to the feedback we receive,” says Sargeant.

The public will have until Wednesday, October 23 to comment on the plans.