The Minns Labor Government says it will rezone part of Parramatta to provide housing for hundreds more families and singles, making the most of the city’s new light rail route.

With support from Parramatta Council, the state-led rezoning of Parramatta's Church Street North precinct will form part of efforts to address NSW’s long-term housing supply crisis.

This area north of the Parramatta River straddles the light rail line, which is due to open next year.

“This is a well-located area close to the Parramatta CBD, public transport, schools, jobs, public parks, and local services and the new homes will be serviced by the new Fennell Street and Prince Alfred Square light rail stations, making the most of the investment our state’s taxpayers have made into this public transport infrastructure”, says a statement from the Minns Government.

“The rezoning will support hundreds of jobs during construction, and new residents will mean more jobs for Parramatta over the long-term,” it adds.

This is the kind of infill development the NSW Productivity Commission found is more cost-effective than greenfield housing, reducing costs for homebuyers and taxpayers.

Nearby green space includes Belmore Park (including Richie Benaud Oval), Prince Alfred Square and River Foreshore Reserve (which runs along the north bank of the Parramatta River).

NSW Premier Chris Minns says: “The construction of homes in Sydney has not kept up with population growth, and that is squeezing buyers, renters and owners.”

"Suburbs like Parramatta already have the infrastructure and amenities to support more homes. That's why we're putting our focus into Church Street North to secure more housing,” he says.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says: “Today’s State led rezoning is a response to an acute housing crisis that is focused on delivery of more homes for the next generation.

“This precinct is an extremely well-positioned area and is well-equipped to accommodate more families and individuals who want to live closer to work, transport, schools, and the Parramatta CBD.

"We're focused on increasing housing and affordability in great locations. This announcement ensures there will soon be hundreds of new homes available right on the doorstep of the Parramatta CBD.”

“This precinct offers potential to unlock much-needed housing in the heart of our City adjacent to a light rail stop and be a leading example of urban renewal,” says The Lord Mayor of the City of Parramatta Cr Pierre Esber.

Image: Linkedin