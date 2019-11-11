NSW gov�t wants public�s opinion on train station

The NSW Government is calling on the community to have its’ say on detailed plans for a new 42-storey office tower above the future Victoria Cross Metro Station in North Sydney.

“Work is well underway 31-metres below the surface to build the new metro line and this tower will provide space for 4,900 new jobs on top of a world-class public transport system,” says planning and public spaces minister Rob Stokes.

“North Sydney is already a strong commercial hub for Greater Sydney and with greater public transport access there is an opportunity to transform this area into a prime retail and culinary precinct.”

“The tower will include new shops, restaurants and a large public space for residents, commuters and workers to enjoy outside of business hours,” he says.

Minister for Transport Andrew Constance says, “We’re seeing these precincts become a destination in their own right with the incredible work happening below ground providing the opportunity to revamp the area above ground too."

A concept proposal to allow a 42-storey tower above the metro station was approved in December 2018.

Plans for the detailed design and actual construction are now on exhibition for community feedback until Thursday, 28 November 2019.