Macquarie Park is set to be transformed into an innovation precinct with an 18-hour economy and thousands of new jobs, under a new plan unveiled by the NSW Government.

The Department of Planning and Environment’s Executive Director Metro Central and North, Planning and Land Use Strategy, Alison McLaren says the Place Strategy and Master Plan will guide the future development of Macquarie Park, as it transitions from a business park to a world-class innovation precinct.

“Macquarie Park already boasts a bustling business hub today and our plan aims to develop it even further with around 20,000 new jobs into the future, focused on education, health, technology and advanced manufacturing,” says McLaren.

“A fundamental element of the plans is ensuring the right infrastructure is in place to support existing and future communities.”

“The Metro, which has already transformed the way people move along the northwest corridor, will enable the staged delivery of seven new suburbs that can support up to 7,650 homes.”

The Greater Cities Commission’s extensive assessment of infrastructure and service needs along the Macquarie Park Corridor has guided these documents, which identify and include delivery timeframes for more than 190 proposals, including open space and bus corridors to speed up the journey for commuters travelling to Hurstville, Parramatta and Blacktown.

“The plan aims to create vibrant new neighbourhoods teeming with restaurants and entertainment; a target of 40 per cent canopy cover in residential areas; up to 20 hectares of new parks, sporting fields, and open space; and around 27 kilometres of new roads, footpaths and cycleways,” says McLaren.

The government notes the Place Strategy and Master Plan will inform the creation of detailed neighbourhood master plans and future rezoning, including more specific details on open space and height limits, with the community consulted at each step of the process.

