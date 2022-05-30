A former gaol on the Southern Highlands will be turned into a hotel and entertainment precinct.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says the sale of the former Berrima Correctional Centre for $7 million was an outstanding result.

“I am excited to announce that Blue Sox Group is the successful proponent and will redevelop the site, carefully considering its heritage significance to the local community,” says Roberts.

“The proposal incorporates a boutique hotel whilst retaining the beautiful grounds of the estate, and will include café, restaurant, bar, community and event areas, and spaces which will cater for small business opportunities such as antique and bookshops, personal services, art galleries, library and museum.”

His colleague, the Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee says it was crucial that the winning proposal needed to consider the historical and cultural importance of the site.

“The Berrima Correctional Centre opened in 1839 and had many uses, including being a German prisoner camp during World War I, a training centre, and minimum-security prison for men that was later converted to also accommodate women,” he says.

“The NSW Government retired the correctional centre in 2020 and I’m excited to see how the site will be transformed.”

Blue Sox Group will also work with the community, local Indigenous groups and the Local Aboriginal Land Council on collaborative ideas to preserve and celebrate the wider site’s heritage.

The State heritage-listed buildings on the site currently have the highest protections in place and will be preserved and protected.

