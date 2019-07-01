NSW giving more power to the people

Thousands more households are a step closer to accessing clean and reliable electricity after the NSW Government approved the first stage of the $300 million Shoalhaven Hydro Expansion project.

“This transformative project on the South Coast has the potential to significantly boost energy security in NSW, while also delivering renewable power to consumers across the State,” says Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes.

“The upgrade would see an additional 235 MW of clean energy generated, bringing the site’s total output to 475 MW, or enough energy to power 160,000 homes.”

The expansion of Shoalhaven Hydro was declared a Critical State Significant Infrastructure project late last year.

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean says that “The Shoalhaven Hydro Expansion project would go a long way in helping NSW transition to a clean energy future.”

“Pumped hydro stations act like a battery. They provide firm energy when intermittent sources of power like solar and wind are offline.”