The creation of a town centre in Sydney’s north-west has been approved by the NSW Government.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the new town centre will change the face of The Hills Showground area and serve the community for decades to come.

“This exciting new development in the heart of The Hills will create homes, jobs and outstanding public spaces on the doorstep of a Metro station,” says Stokes.

“It will offer a diversity of housing for people with different lifestyles and open space that will include a park and plaza.”

“This development will also inject $995 million into the economy while creating 1,920 construction jobs and 674 operational jobs at a time when we need them most.”

Member for Castle Hill Ray Williams says the plans include up to 1,620 new homes and more than 13,000 square metres of commercial floor space.

“There will be 4,900 square metres of new public open space, 500 square metres of community facilities and at least five per cent affordable housing for a minimum of 10 years,” says Williams.

“These are plans for The Hills that the local community have been widely consulted on. Based on their feedback, we reduced the number of new homes from 1,900 to 1,620.”

The development will include nine building envelopes, ranging in height from three to 21 storeys.

Image: NSW Gov't