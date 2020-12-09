NSW gives BASIX a makeover and a win for Passive House

The Building Sustainability Index (BASIX) is being transformed with a number of significant changes implemented that have been designed to provide greater flexibility and enable more sustainable solutions.

NSW minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says updates to the online BASIX tool would incorporate innovations in more sustainable technologies and align it with sustainability targets in other states.

“BASIX standards should be the baseline, not the boundary. These updates will allow architects to exceed the standards, achieve great design and ensure homes are energy efficient.”

“Since its introduction in 2004, more than 460,000 homes have been certified as BASIX compliant, saving an estimated 281 billion litres of drinking water and 8.8 million tons of emissions,” says Stokes.

Some of the main changes include:

Recognising other sustainable building design standards, such as Passive House, to meet BASIX thermal comfort requirements;

Updating the online tool to include new technology choices such as regenerative drive technology for lifts;

Aligning the BASIX thermal comfort modelling requirements with the national standard under NatHERS.

Australian Passive House Association CEO Paul Wall welcomed the platform finally being recognised in BASIX assessments.

“The thermal comfort assessment we provide results in a win-win. Homeowners and tenants get a more comfortable home with reduced running costs, while the environmental impact is significantly reduced,” says Wall.

Image: https://www.modscape.com.au/blog/creating-sustainable-home-passive-design/