NSW gets all green with a million more trees

Creating more quality green spaces closer to homes and increasing the tree canopy by planting one million trees in Greater Sydney by 2022 is now a priority for NSW according to NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Berejiklian says the first of these priorities is to increase the proportion of homes in towns and cities across NSW within a reasonable walking distance of quality green, open and public space.

“Planting trees and creating new parks is just as important as building new roads, rail lines, schools and hospitals,” says Berejiklian.

“That is why, for the first time, I have made it a priority to make sure more people are within walking distance of quality public space,” she says.

Berejiklian joined Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes in Sydney’s South West recent to also announce planting one million trees across Greater Sydney by 2022 is another Premier’s Priority.

Stokes says the program will contribute to the Government’s long-term target of planting five million trees by 2030.

“More trees means more shade, cooler suburbs, more oxygen and a better urban environment for communities to enjoy,” he says

The plans announced are on top of the NSW Government’s decision to appoint a dedicated minister for Public Spaces and the $340 million Open Spaces and Greener Sydney package.