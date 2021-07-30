Logo
"Frenchs Forest is a popular area which has grown significantly in recent years and this strategy outlines how we can help fast-track approximately 2,000 new homes and provide the infrastructure and services needed," say Stokes.
NSW continues the greening of Frenchs Forest

A new vibrant town centre, 2000 extra homes, road upgrades and more public space form a 20-year vision to support the future growth of Frenchs Forest.
30 Jul 2021 1m read View Author

A new vibrant town centre, 2000 extra homes, road upgrades and more public space form a 20-year vision to support the future growth of Frenchs Forest.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes has released his Frenchs Forest Place Strategy for public consultation, saying it set out what was needed to support a predicted population growth of 39,000 new residents by 2036.

“Frenchs Forest is a popular area which has grown significantly in recent years and this strategy outlines how we can help fast-track approximately 2,000 new homes and provide the infrastructure and services needed,” say Stokes.

“The Frenchs Forest plan is about providing more employment on the beaches so our community doesn’t have to travel vast distances for work. A town centre next to a brand new hospital is an incredible opportunity for more jobs where people live.”

To view the draft strategy and provide feedback until September 3, visit planning.nsw.gov.au/frenchsforest

