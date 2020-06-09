NSW calls on architects to enter new Barangaroo design competition

The NSW Government is calling on registered architects from across the nation to enter their designs for a new Pier Pavilion at Watermans Cove in Sydney’s iconic Barangaroo South.

Organised by Infrastructure NSW, the competition will involve two stages. The first stage, opening on Tuesday 23 June, will be an open and anonymous ideas competition for all registered Australian architects.

Five entrants from Stage 1 will be shortlisted by a Jury and invited to develop their designs in Stage 2.

The five shortlisted finalists will be paid $50,000 for Stage 2 participation.

The winner of the competition will have the opportunity to follow the project through to construction and bring their idea to life.

The competition will celebrate the new pier at Barangaroo with a new shade and canopy structure, a unique and rare opportunity for Australian architects to mark their place on the iconic Sydney Harbour waterfront.

During a challenging time for the industry, this competition presents an opportunity for Australian architects to develop an exciting and memorable physical contribution to the world-class architecture of Barangaroo.

The Pavilion will be an extension of Wulugul Walk, the Barangaroo section of the iconic 14 kilometre harbour foreshore walk stretching from Garden Island to Sydney Fish Market.

The Pavilion will provide yet another waterfront area for public gathering, relaxation and engagement – either passive or active through programming and events.

Stage 1 begins on Tuesday 23 June with entries due at 11am, 6 August 2020.

Architects should register their interest to participate at www.barangaroo.com/pierpavilion

Construction of Watermans Cove is due for completion by the end of 2020.

Image: Artists impression of Watermans Cover redesign / Infrastructure NSW