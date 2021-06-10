According to the NSW government, it’s raining ‘green dollars’ as communities across the state are set to share in $250 million worth of funding to create a legacy of green and accessible public spaces as part of a program that is the first of its kind for the state.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says the funding supported 60 successful council proposals for more than 100 projects as part of the NSW Government’s inaugural Public Spaces Legacy Program.

“This pandemic has reminded us of the immense value we all place on our public spaces – our parks, streets, plazas, cycleways, foreshores, bushland and walking trails,” says Perrottet.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “This program is the first of its kind in NSW and demonstrates state and local government working together to create a legacy of beautiful public spaces that communities, for decades, can be proud of.”

This program will see legacy projects delivered across NSW including:

Albury: More than two hectares of public space adjacent to the Murray River will be upgraded with a boardwalk and the construction of a shared zone market area to provide for up to 60 market stalls;

Bankstown: Paul Keating Park precinct will be rejuvenated with an inclusive playspace in the heart of the CBD, plus more tree coverage and seating;

Georges River: A car park will be converted into permanent green, public space, including smart furniture, more trees and shade.

St Leonards: the new St Leonards Plaza will create a green space in the heart of the CBD to benefit local residents and workers with an accessible, active and vibrant public space;

Double Bay: A road will be closed to create a public plaza in Knox Street, including seating and gathering areas, landscaping, lighting and public art elements;

Councils will be provided with funding for project planning and design and will have until 30 June 2021 to demonstrate they have met DA assessment performance improvements to lock in their full allocation of funding ahead of construction starting from August.

