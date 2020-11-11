NSW asks for ‘advice’ on its multi-billion dollar infrastructure plans

The NSW Government is seeking community feedback on infrastructure plans for the Aerotropolis, Western Parkland City and detailed precinct plans for Aerotropolis Core, Badgerys Creek, Wianamatta-South Creek and the Northern Gateway and Agribusiness Precincts.

NSW minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the government would not repeat mistakes made in the past by building new cities and suburbs without a proper plan for infrastructure or how it’s funded.

A Special Infrastructure Contribution (SIC) will be charged on development to ensure new projects will help fund up to $1.1 billion in roads, active transport, schools, and open space up to 2056.

“After more than two years of planning and community consultation, we are shaping a strong vision for a new city with green neighbourhoods within 30 minutes of jobs and the necessary infrastructure to support growth,” says Stokes.

“Turning paddocks into a thriving metropolis around an international airport isn’t a cheap endeavour. It requires a significant investment from all layers of government as well as contributions from landowners.

“It is the landowners who will benefit enormously from the uplift in value as a result of rezoning who should be contributing to the infrastructure needed, not mums and dads being hit in their hip pocket via tax.”

The NSW minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres says the Greater Sydney Commission (GSC) had developed a Place-based Infrastructure Compact (PIC) to detail the infrastructure required to build the new city and where and when it must be provided.

“The new Western Parkland City could need as much as $100 billion in infrastructure over 20 years which will support a record jobs boom of more than 200,000 new jobs across Western Sydney,” says Ayres.

“Nearly 100,000 of those new jobs will be clustered around Western Sydney International Airport in industries such as aerospace and defence, manufacturing, healthcare, freight and logistics, agribusiness, education and research.”

“The PIC outlines in great detail what infrastructure is needed, where it should be located, when it should be delivered and how much funding it needs from a variety of sources. With this infrastructure assessment, we can ensure the right development takes place in the right areas – backed by the infrastructure needed at the right time.”

The precinct plans, SIC and PIC are currently on exhibition for community feedback until Friday, 18 December 2020.

Camden, Campbelltown, Liverpool and Fairfield have been identified as the next areas in which the infrastructure needed to support growth should be assessed.

Image: NSW Gov't