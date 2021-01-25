Logo
NSW approves new harbour tunnel

The Western Harbour Tunnel and Warringah Freeway Upgrade has received final approval from the NSW Government.
The Western Harbour Tunnel and Warringah Freeway Upgrade has received final approval from the NSW Government.

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance says the mega-project, which will deliver the third road crossing of Sydney Harbour includes a 6.5 kilometre tunnel, with three lanes in each direction, which will help slash travel times from North Sydney to Sydney Olympic Park by up to 20 minutes.

“The Western Harbour Tunnel will take pressure off the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Harbour Tunnel, Anzac Bridge and Western Distributor corridors to revolutionise transport capacity in and around our city.”

“The new tunnel will start at the new Rozelle Interchange and head under the Harbour to the Warringah Freeway, and will integrate new and existing public transport connections,” her says.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes notes the project will transform the way people move across our harbour, with traffic volumes to be reduced on some of Sydney’s busiest roads.

“Planning approval means the NSW Government can get on with delivering the first stage, which is an upgrade to one of Sydney’s busiest and most complex road corridors, four kilometres of the Warringah Freeway.”

“Conditions of the project include an investigation of more footpaths and cycleways in the area and a requirement that any trees removed need to be replaced at a ratio of two-to-one,” says Stokes.

