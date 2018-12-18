NSW approves $407m solar farm designed to power 130,000 homes

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has approved a new $407 million solar farm at Darlington Point near Griffith.

Resource Assessments director, Clay Preshaw says the Department had approved the 275-megawatt (MW) solar project 10km south of Darlington Point, adding to the growing hub of solar energy projects established in the area.

“This is a multi-million project that will power over 130,000 homes each year, boost the local economy, provide up to 300 jobs during and after construction, as well as increasing electricity capacity and helping to cut greenhouse emissions,” says Preshaw.

Preshaw says, “The NSW Large Scale Solar Guideline aims to provide clear and consistent guidance to the community, applicants, industry and regulators on the environmental and social impacts of state significant solar energy projects, encouraging early and continued consultation, and suitable site selection

“The new guideline reflects the NSW Government’s strong commitment to NSW’S booming solar energy market”

“To date, the NSW Government and independent regional planning panels have approved a total of 49 large scale solar projects across the state,” says Preshaw.