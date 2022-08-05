The NSW Government has cleared the way for development to start on four major sites within the Pyrmont Peninsula.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said amendments to planning controls in the Sydney Local Environment Plan (LEP) have been made to allow development applications to be lodged for new retail, dining, and tourist hot spots.

“We recognise the significant potential of Pyrmont and share the aspirations that many of those associated with the area have shared in recent years,” says Roberts.

“We’re giving industry and the community the certainty they need to bring to life incredible new assets, including an Indigenous residential college at the University of Technology Sydney, and The Star’s planned six-star hotel which will be located next to a proposed new theatre, as well as new dining and retail spaces.”

“This milestone means we have completed the first stage of implementing our 20-year strategy, which aims to unlock 23,000 new jobs and 4,000 new homes for the area,” he says.

Minister Roberts notes the planning changes will also facilitate two sites for the new Sydney Metro Station, one of which includes an integrated tower above the station.

“The Metro development is a key infrastructure investment that will enable growth and change and create an unparalleled opportunity to support the Government’s plans to transform this suburb,” he says.

“It will deliver major benefits to the Pyrmont community by prioritising pedestrians and enabling a new level of connectivity to the Peninsula for residents, workers, visitors and students.”

The NSW Government has also completed the seven sub-precinct master plans, which will guide the potential growth at the heart of Pyrmont.

Image: NSW gov’t