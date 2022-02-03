NSW announces intent to transfer ownership of Peat Island to local Aboriginal Land Council

The Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council has submitted a land claim for the land, now known as Peat Island, and seeks to use it to further economic and cultural opportunities for the local Aboriginal community and all Australians.

This includes the possible development of an Aboriginal Discovery Centre, Indigenous Walking Path and cultural tourism opportunities that will capture and help preserve the rich Aboriginal cultural heritage on and surrounding Peat Island, a small island of approximately eight hectares in the Hawkesbury River, just north of Sydney.

NSW Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts said the announcement was a testimony to the significant work undertaken to identify the future land use for Peat Island.

“The collaboration with Darkinjung will aim to reunite the site with the custodians of the land, ensuring it will be preserved and acknowledged well into the future,” says Roberts.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast Adam Crouch said the statement of intent marked another step forward in reconciliation.

“The Government recognises the significance of Peat Island, in both its Indigenous and European histories, and the impact it has had on all Australians over the last hundred years,” says Crouch.

“We are also working closely with local community representatives to establish a memorial in the proposed chapel precinct to remember the residents of the island’s institutional past.”

Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council Chairperson, B J Duncan says: “This is an enormous opportunity for the local Aboriginal community and all Central Coast residents, providing an economic future and strengthening culture for the grandchildren of our grandchildren.

“We will create something that showcases and preserves Aboriginal culture and contemporary Australian history in a way that respects the past use of Peat Island and its former residents.

“Peat Island can become a centrepiece of Australia’s cultural tourism in NSW, showing that you don’t need to go to Central or Northern Australia to celebrate the richness of Aboriginal culture and heritage in contemporary Australia,” Duncan says.

Image: NSW gov't