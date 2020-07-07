NSW Showgrounds score an extra $11m in funding

Repairing, renewing and restoring showgrounds across NSW will be supported with an additional $10.77 million in funding from the NSW government.

The minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey says the extra funding is supporting a further 129 projects at 71 showgrounds as part of the government’s COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

“Last month the NSW Government allocated $12.5 million to support 393 shovel-ready projects at 137 showgrounds across the State,” says Pavey.

“Today we announce a further $10.77 million will be added to the showground stimulus program to fund another 129 projects at 71 showgrounds this financial year.”

“A further $12.5 million be allocated to more showground upgrade projects next financial year bringing total spending to $35.77 million,” she says.

NSW Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says that, “From Bega to Ballina and Barwon to Blacktown, these projects will help to revive these valuable community assets and provide an opportunity to support local businesses right across the State during construction.”

Image: Homebush Showgrund / http://www.vandermeer.com.au/projects/civil-engineering/ras-showground-pavilion-homebush-nsw/