Projects by Source Architects, BKA Architecture, Tziallas Architects and DFJ Architects are among the shortlisted nominations announced for the New South Wales 2022 Regional Country Division Architecture Awards.

The 2022 shortlist for the awards, which have celebrated the work of architects working in regional New South Wales since 1960, was selected from almost two dozen entries received this year.

Commenting on the high quality and vibrancy of architectural practice in regional areas, NSW Regional Country Division jury chair Noel Thomson says, “Buildings in regional areas help to encourage social connections in a town. As the custodians of the built environment, architects are well-placed to deliver projects that increase these bonds and lift our regional areas.”

The projects would be assessed for their philosophy, public and cultural benefits, relationship of the built form to its context, the functional performance against the brief and sustainability, among a range of criteria, he added.

Source Architects led the shortlist with six nominations for projects across multiple categories including Residential Architecture – Houses (New), Residential Architecture – House (Alterations and Additions), Residential Architecture - Affordable Housing (Under $400,000), Interior Architecture and Small Project Architecture.

In the Commercial Architecture category, DFJ Architects with Plummer & Smith was shortlisted for the redevelopment of the disability enterprise Summerland Farm in Alstonville, northern New South Wales. Projects by DFJ Architects were also nominated in three other categories.

Among the seven nominations in the Residential Architecture – Houses (New) category are Source Architects’ contemporary concrete, steel and glass Balanced House in Orange, Barker Architects’ sustainable home in East Ballina, and Walknorth Architects’ Scribbly Bark Home built around a courtyard.

Four projects will contest the Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions) category. These include Charlotte Street by DFJ Architects, Jewel House by Source Architects, My Malau by Tziallas Architects, and Timber Screen Extension by Local Architect South Coast.

Projects are also shortlisted for the Educational Architecture, Heritage, Interior Architecture, Public Architecture, and Small Project Architecture categories.

The award winners will be announced and presented at the NSW Country Division Awards on October 14 on the Institute’s YouTube channel.

The New South Wales 2022 Country Division Architecture Awards jury included jury chair Noel Thomson, Noel Thomson Architecture; Carly Martin, Akimbo Architecture; Louisa Gee, Louisa Gee Architects; David Holm, COX Architecture; and Jarad Grice, Sam Crawford Architects.

Image credits:

Residential Architecture - Houses (New): Scribbly Bark House by Walknorth Architects – Image: David Moore

Interior Architecture: March Pool Pavilion by Source Architects – Image: Tom Ferguson

Public Architecture: Mudgee Arts Precinct Gallery by BKA Architecture – Image: Brett Boardman