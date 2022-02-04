Entries have opened for the 28th annual National Trust Heritage Awards, which will be held on Friday 13 May to Doltone House, Pyrmont.

The National Trust Heritage Awards is a signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival and is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Heritage Council of New South Wales.

Projects demonstrating excellence in the conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage are encouraged to learn more about the event and the 2022 submission guidelines via: nationaltrust.org.au/heritage-awards-nsw.

Initiatives completed between 31 March 2021 and 1 March 2022 by organisations, individuals and community groups are invited to enter.

Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust (NSW) said: “This is an unmissable opportunity for the community and organisations to celebrate heritage excellence and innovation and demonstrate the invaluable connection in New South Wales between people, place and heritage.”

Architecture powerhouse and highly-respected heritage specialist Matt Devine returns as Chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards Jury for 2022, leading a stellar judging panel of independent industry experts.

Entries are open for submission until 11.59pm (AEDT) Tuesday 15 March, with a shortlist of finalists to be announced during April 2022.

The categories include:

Aboriginal Heritage

Adaptive Re-use

Advocacy

Conservation - Built Heritage

Conservation - Interiors and Objects

Conservation - Landscape

Continuing Tradition

Education and Interpretation

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

Resources and Publications

Judges’ Choice

In addition, nominations are welcome for individual categories:

Individual: Heritage Skills Award

Individual: Lifetime Achievement Award

For more information, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/heritage-awards-nsw/

Image: Supplied