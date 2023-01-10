NSW Labor has pledged its commitment to driving down social housing waitlists in the state as part of its election campaign.

Sitting at over 50,000, Labor plans to alleviate waitlist issues through the creation of a new agency, Homes NSW, which will consolidate the Land and Housing Corporation, Aboriginal Housing Office and DCJ Housing into one entity.

The state opposition has also promised that 30 percent of all homes built on surplus government land will be set aside for sociable, affordable and universal housing, with long term funding to be pledged towards homelessness and housing support organisations. New housing targets will also be matched to infrastructure, if the party is elected.

“We have a housing crisis that needs urgent attention,” says Opposition Leader, Chris Minns (pictured below).

“We need government that removes the red tape and hurdles that are stopping people from getting into homes. The creation of this single agency will ensure decisions are made, implemented and evaluated in the one place.”

In addition to its social housing pledges, the Opposition will remove or reduce stamp duty for 95 percent of first home buyers, as well as removing the NSW Government’s forever land tax. First-time homeowners who purchase a dwelling over $1 million will be required to pay a concessional stamp duty rate, if Labor is elected. The secret rent-bidding process will also be outlawed.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean says there are flaws in Labor’s plan, mainly due to house prices being in excess of $1 million in key growth areas.

“If you’re purchasing your first home, for a median priced property in Marsden Park, you get no benefit under Chris Minns' and Labor’s policy,” he says.

Kean was also concerned that Labor’s plan would see first home buyers purchase properties that do not suit their lifestyles, simply to avoid paying stamp duty.

The 2023 New South Wales state election will be held on 25 March 2023.

Body image: NSW Labor