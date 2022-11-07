The Heritage Council of NSW has called for the protection and preservation of sightlines when planning urban development projects in Sydney.

Addressing the members of the NSW Legislative Council’s Select Committee on Barangaroo sightlines, NSW Heritage Council chairman Frank Howarth said that while the Heritage Act did not have provisions that would protect sightlines, there were adequate mechanisms in the planning law.

The Select Committee was established in August to inquire into and report on Barangaroo sightlines following widespread opposition to the Central Barangaroo development proposal. In their resolution on the Central Barangaroo Modification 9 Application and Concept Plan Approval, the Heritage Council had advised the Department of Planning of “its strong objections to the proposed increase in building volumes and heights on the heritage values of Millers Point and Observatory Hill and in particular, the sightlines and panoramas to and from those precincts”.

Speaking at the inquiry, Howarth said, “The problem we have is about which views to and from places we want to protect and preserve. This includes pre-colonisation views and vistas significant to Aboriginal people, as well as the contemporary views and vistas. Once identified, how would we protect those views? The issue is clearly identified in the City of Sydney Central Sydney Planning Strategy 2016-2036, but a mechanism in that plan seems to be lacking.”

Howarth further suggested that Sydney could learn from places like London, which has a comprehensive view management framework backed by strong planning controls.

The Heritage Council, he noted, had commenced a project to investigate how to better identify and protect sightlines while still enabling the ongoing development of a vibrant Sydney and other parts of New South Wales.

“Certainly the London View Management Framework is dealt with entirely under planning legislation there. It is our view there are adequate powers under the Planning Act at the moment to recognise sightlines to and from significant places,” he said.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure NSW and development partner Aqualand have been ordered by the NSW Government to revise their plans and reduce the size and height of the buildings at the Central Barangaroo development.

The select committee will, among others, inquire into the probity of negotiations between the NSW Government, Lendlease, and Crown concerning the Barangaroo sightlines. The committee will continue the hearings on 11 November.

Image: https://www.visa.com.au/travel-with-visa/destinations/sydney.html