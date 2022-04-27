Draft plans obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald indicate that a two hectare waterfront park and 22 storey buildings are planned for the first stage of the NSW Government’s revitalisation of the area surrounding the White Bay power station.

Located in Rozelle, the project is regarded as the largest restoration of a harbourfront area since Barangaroo. Dubbed Bays West, the park slated for development at the site will revolve around the former power station, which is currently the subject of a $14 remediation program being undertaken by the government.

Standalone buildings will range between 12 and 22 storeys, with the tallest in the area to sit around four storeys higher than the chimney stacks of the power station. Buildings built above the metro train station as well as those next to the power station will be eight storeys high. The difference in height in comparison to the 45 storey buildings proposed for Blackwater Bay is a clear change in policy by the government.

The White Bay Power Station is one of 10 ‘sub-precincts’ at Bays West. Others include the former rail yards at Rozelle – where a 10 hectare park will be created – and Rozelle Bay East. The plans aim to ensure sightlines out towards the CBD and Anzac Bridge have been maintained.

Hill Thalis Architecture & Urban Projects Founder Philip Thalis says it is imperative that the revitalised precinct connects to the rest of the city via a number of public spaces.

“The proposal sounds promising, but there have been decades of failed consultations and failed plans for the Bays precinct,” he says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The thing that matters most is the structure of public space and its integration into the wider area. It is all about how they tie it into the city.”

Thalis says that the precinct must connect with the city better than other restoration projects like Darling Harbour and Barangaroo. The implementation of the public spaces, train station and the remediation of the power station has been well received by residents. The metro station, valued at $500 million, is due to be completed in 2027.

While not yet finalised, draft masterplan for the first stage of Bays West will be released in the coming weeks with the community encouraged to submit their feedback when the plans are made public.