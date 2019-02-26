NSW Government set to restore heritage-listed convict estate

According to the NSW Government, its recent acquisition of the State Heritage-listed Hadley Park Estate has ensured an important part of Western Sydney history will be protected, preserved and eventually opened up to the public.

“The acquisition of Hadley Park means we can preserve and protect this State Heritage listed site and allow future generations to come and learn about an important part of Australian history,” the minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts, says.

“Getting this property into public ownership has taken considerable effort, and it’s important we make sure the restoration work is done, and the needs of the community accounted for, before it is opened up to the general public.

“The Department is also investigating options with the NSW Department of Industry on a training program for young apprentices and students to participate in the restoration work needed on the historic site,” he says, adding that, “Hadley Park was one of the oldest farming estates in Australia. The land comprises a farm house, a collection of farm buildings, a garden and a part man-made lake on the Nepean River floodplain”.

According to the minister for Western Sydney and member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres, says, “The property was once home to Charles Hadley, a pardoned convict who settled in the Castlereagh area and began building his estate within 20 years of the first fleet arriving.

“Now the site has been transferred, we will have a much better understanding of the works needed to restore the farm house and other buildings to former glory.”

The Planning Ministerial Corporation (PMC) will manage the property initially while a full report on the condition of the site is produced, before restoration works commence, based on a conservation management plan.