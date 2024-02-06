The NSW Government has unveiled the masterplan for its future third CBD at Bradfield. The masterplan, which sets out a framework for future developments, will shape the future of a business district set to deliver 20,000 jobs and 10,000 new homes.

Five times the size of Barangaroo, the masterplan earmarks the key areas for the new city, including homes, streets and roads, city blocks, parks and open space, commercial and retail precincts, and infrastructure strategies.

The masterplan is still in need of approval, but once it is green lit, the city site will then become the subject of intense development across an array of sectors. The state government hopes to deliver the city in stages, with in excess of two million sqm of gross floor area to be created across the CBD, all in close proximity to the future Western Sydney International Airport.

“Western Sydney is the third largest regional economy in Australia, with one of the most rapidly growing populations,” says Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car.

“Providing better paid, highly-skilled jobs close to where people live, with the right infrastructure, is key to improving the lives of people in Western Sydney. This masterplan shows how investment in the area surrounding the new airport will drive growth and better opportunities for all Western Sydney.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Western Sydney and can only be realised if we work together to ensure it benefits everyone.”

Design excellence will form part of the city’s DNA, with sustainability and Connection to Country cornerstones of the masterplan. A third of the city site will be set aside for public open space, dedicated major event and cultural spaces, and extensive retail and dining facilities. Major bus, road, and metro interchanges in the heart of the city will connect residents, workers, and visitors to the rest of Greater Sydney and to the world through the new Western Sydney International airport.

More than $1 billion in investment has been allocated by the state government to the development of the city. The city’s first building, the Hassell-designed Advanced Manufacturing and Research Facility, is due to open later this year. The building features a green roof, low carbon materials and rammed earth walls. Powered by renewable energy and recycled water, it can be operated completely off grid. Connection to Country is also a major cornerstone of the design.

The plans are now on display, and will remain until March. The NSW Government hopes to finalise the masterplan by the end of 2024. For more information, click here.