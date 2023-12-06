The NSW Government says it is currently drafting a second State Significant Development and new 2050 Vision for Darling Harbour, following on from the approval of the $765 million Hassell-designed revitalisation of the Harbourside precinct.

The assessment for the second State Significant Development includes plans for a public domain for Harbourside which will see seating, greenery, heritage interpretation and public art upgraded within the precinct. The 20250 Vision will ensure the future of the precinct maintains its unique character, which will ensure a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable precinct.

Once completed, the State Significant Development will comprise a 50-storey mixed use building featuring 265 new dwellings. Financed by Mirvac, the developer has also contributed $5.2 million towards affordable housing within the Pyrmont area.

The Pyrmont Bridge, Chinese Garden and Tumbalong Park will all be restored and expanded respectively, complementing the new W Hotel and IMAX redevelopment, which has recently opened to the public.

“Darling Harbour is the third most visited destination in NSW and so many of us have celebrated big moments there,” says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

“The NSW Government is focussed on continuing to rejuvenate this iconic part of Sydney’s harbour foreshore, and to drive more housing in well-connected locations.

A draft is expected to be exhibited for feedback mid-next year with Indigenous community consultation labelled a vital part of the drafting process.

“This major SSD approval will support the Darling Harbour of tomorrow and create hundreds of new homes close to transport and services,” Scully says.

“The 2050 Vision will also guide future decision-making and secure Darling Harbour as a world-famous destination for generations to come.”