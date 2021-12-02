New housing reforms created by the NSW Government will ensure residents have more options when creating and choosing a home.

Ensuring diversity and a move towards modern living, the new Housing State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) looks to ensure housing is affordable and of a high standard. The reforms also encourage co-living, and look to assist seniors in a bid to make sure they are in close proximity to services.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Rob Stokes, says many of the reforms have been created due to public feedback.

“The community was loud and clear in their feedback on the draft policy. The way we live in 2021 is very different to the past and we need a fresh approach to housing to accommodate our modern lifestyles,” Stokes says.

“People want to live in a place that suits their wishes, whether that’s a house, a flat, a room with shared facilities or a place they own or rent and our reforms will provide the flexibility to deliver that.”

The Housing SEPP aims to incentivise the supply of affordable and diverse housing in the right places and for every stage of life. The new rendition of the policy aims to assist in the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Five of the former SEPP rules have been scrapped, with only one planning rule now in place. As a result it is easier for both the built environment industry and wider community to understand guidelines and restrictions around housing.

“We’ve already made it easier to build social housing and put rules in place around build-to-rent developments. This is the next step in providing affordable, livable homes for people at all stages of life,” says Stokes.

“Modern homes – particularly for an ageing population – need to be well connected to services, amenities and transport and our reforms will ensure these are considered throughout the planning system.”

The new Housing SEPP also ensures boarding houses are built in appropriate places.

To view the updated policy in full, visit the Housing SEPP web page.