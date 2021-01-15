Logo
NSW Government greenlights $290M upgrade for three Sydney schools

Chatswood Public School

Darlington Public School

Three Sydney schools will benefit from modern buildings, refurbished classrooms and new playgrounds, following the approval given by the NSW Government for a massive $290-million upgrade of the facilities.

While $250 million have been allocated for Chatswood Public School and Chatswood High School, Darlington Public School will receive $40 million.

Architecture studio Architectus will design the upgrades to the two Chatswood schools with the scope covering new and refurbished classrooms, sporting and recreational facilities, libraries and performing arts spaces.

The Darlington school project will be designed by FJMT and will include 19 teaching spaces, a special programs room, a canteen and a library.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the school upgrades will transform the teaching and learning experiences for students and staff.

“Upgrades to Chatswood Public School will include up to 53 classrooms with special programs and support classrooms while Chatswood High School will include up to 123 classrooms with special support classrooms,” Mitchell said.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the projects would provide world-class education facilities while boosting the State’s economic recovery and also create jobs.

“The school projects in Chatswood alone will deliver 266 jobs during construction,” he noted.

The Chatswood and Darlington projects are part of the government’s $7 billion investment program, which will deliver 200 new and upgraded schools over the next four years to support communities across NSW.

