NSW Premier Chris Minns and his government are tossing up the prospect of giving its development arm, Landcom, additional powers in an attempt to mitigate housing issues.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the changes would reorient the corporation to direct housing development. The government is also considering the creation of a ‘transit-oriented’ state environmental planning policy (SEPP), focused on over-station development around the future Sydney Metro stations.

Currently, Landcom is involved in the masterplanning of over-station metro sites and then sells the land to developers. The proposed changes would see the government entity take care of the site from masterplanning to completion.

A site located in close proximity to the Bella Vista and Kellyville metro stations has been the subject of scrutiny of late, with the Hills Shire Council’s Michael Edgar calling for Landcom to oversee the development of the site, as opposed to private entities.

“These sites, which remain wholly owned by the NSW Government and are directly served by the metro, are still vacant despite planning work being undertaken and a contributions framework being put in place by council,” he says in an SMH article.

“In council’s view, the NSW government could instruct Landcom to get on with the job of building and supplying these homes now rather than letting the economic conditions of the market determine their delivery timeframe.”

Recent Landcom power alterations has seen the organisation given the ability to self-approve affordable housing projects that are up to a maximum of 75 dwellings, as well as being able to access a state-significant approval avenue for larger ones.

Landcom has also been tasked with identifying sites for build-to-rent schemes along NSW’s coastline. In Sydney, 20 sites are currently being assessed for development where the government can build high density structures in a short timeframe.

The proposed Bella Vista and Kellyville site will comprise 5,700 homes, with up to 30 percent dedicated to affordable and social housing. Landcom says it is waiting for Hills Shire Council to approve planning agreements for parks and community infrastructure.

Landcom says that four residential sites located above Metro stations, adding up to over 2,800 dwellings, will see residents move in early next year.