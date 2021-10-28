Logo
nsw government west ryde development
NSW Government boosts local economy with new housing development

The New South Wales Government has announced the construction of a $55 million residential project in West Ryde, that will deliver housing, jobs and economic activity in a time when it is needed most.
NSW-Government-boosts-local-economy-with-new-housi-1732009345.png

Led by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and its partners, the development will provide homes for around 285 people, with 120 private units and 30 social housing residences creating 280 jobs during its three-year build.

LAHC Chief Executive, Mick Cassel, says that the construction of the development in West Ryde underlines the Perrottet Government’s commitment to reinvigorating the building sector post-pandemic.

“With the COVID 19 pandemic taking its toll on everyone, it’s reassuring to see projects like this progress, helping to keep the economy moving through employment and investment,” he says.

“This development is a great example of how well-located government assets can be used to deliver new and modern homes which strengthen the community and provide security to those who need it.”

The development comprises three buildings, each easily accessible, three levels of underground parking and quality landscaped outdoor spaces. The buildings will be located close to West Ryde train station, ensuring it is in a place where residents can easily make the commute into the city from home.

Cassel says he believes that it’s encouraging to see the NSW Government and its construction partners pushing ahead with these much-needed commitments.

“To see a vacant site transformed into a safe and comfortable residential precinct, close to public transport, community facilities and shopping precincts is a success for everyone.”

The project is expected to be complete by 2024. For more information regarding the development, head to dpie.nsw.gov.au.

